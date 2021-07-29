Portland - Richard Allen Cross, age 80, of Portland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 23rd, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Cross was born in Agawam, MA on March 11th, 1941 to the late Donald Cross & Emma Safford-Cross.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cross is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Cross; sister, Retta Cross Sullivan.
Mr. Cross was master electrician working for corporations such as Smith & Wesson and Titeflex Corporation and owning his own business at one time. His passion was thrown into the Moose Lodge of Chicopee, MA and more recently Bowling Green, KY. He served as the administrator for the past 13 years. He was passionate about the work the Moose Lodge did with both Mooseheart and Moosehaven.
Mr. Cross is survived by his daughter, Dawn Leborgne (Matthew) of Southwick, MA; granddaughter, Emmalina Toma and grandsons, Peter & Ryan Leborgne of Southwick, MA; son, David Cross (Elizabeth) of Agawam, MA; grandson, Mark Cross of Feeding Hills, MA; granddaughter, Sarah Tourville of Easthampton, MA; five great grandchildren; daughter, Debra Bonsant (A.J.) of Chicopee, MA; granddaughters, Amy (Jay) Labonte of Chicopee, MA and Ashley (A.J.) Crane of Chicopee. As well as six great grandchildren. There will be a memorial service announced later for Mr. Cross. The family is planning mid-August at the Bowling Green Moose Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moose Charities at www.moosecharities.org Please select in memory of and Mooseheart.