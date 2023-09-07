NILES, Mich. – Richard C. Flora, 85, of Niles, Michigan passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Riveridge of Niles. Richard was born on August 27, 1938, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the seventh of seven children born to Nora (Pardue) and Jiles Flora.
Richard grew up in Smiths Grove, Kentucky in his large and loving family. Growing up he had lots of friends and got into a lot of mischief.
Richard graduated from North Warren High School in 1957 and Bowling Green College of Commerce (now part of Western Kentucky University) in 1961 with a teaching degree.
After college, he moved to Michigan to be with two of his sisters and their families who had moved north. Richard met Ann Allerton in Dowagiac, Michigan.
They married on July 5, 1963, and over the next five years became the loving parents of Andrew, Eric, and Susan. Richard was a high school business education teacher, first in Dowagiac, then in Niles. Richard also taught night school classes for many years, as well as working in billing at Hover Trucking. His teaching career spanned 33 years.
During his early years of teaching, he was yearbook sponsor, and was involved in score keeping and announcing for Niles varsity athletics. For a time, he also wrote the sports column for the Niles Daily Star.
Once he became a father, he was very involved in little league baseball and girls’ softball, coaching both Eric and Susan. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Committee Chair. For many years as a side hustle, he was a tax preparer during tax season.
When Richard retired from teaching, he worked different temporary office jobs and worked for a time with Waggoner Oil in South Bend, Indiana.
Richard loved his family and friends dearly. Being very social, he would spend time with his friends at the Martin’s Side Door Deli in Niles. Having taught high school in town, Richard knew many, many people.
Beloved by all, he will be greatly missed.
Surviving Richard are his wife Ann, sons Andrew and Eric (Jennifer Walker-Flora), daughter Susan (Christopher) Freehan, grandchildren, Caitlin Flora, Natalie Freehan, Andrew Freehan and Julia Flora, many nieces and nephews, and his life-long best friend, Maurice (Pat) Marr of Smiths Grove, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and five nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
