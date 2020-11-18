Bowling Green - Richard D. Chapman, 77, of Bowling Green passed away at his residence on November 15, 2020. Funeral services are private but will be livestreamed on Monday, November 23 at noon at www.hillvue.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel.
