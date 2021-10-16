Bowling Green - Richard Dale Grimes, 55 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center of Bowling Green on October 15, 2021.
The Warren County native was the son of the late Garnett Sr. and Catherine Rich Grimes and is preceded in death by his sister, Greta Grimes White, his brothers Garnett Jr. Grimes and Bronston Grimes. Also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Pauline Sego Lindsey. He was a shipping clerk and was of the Christian faith.
His survivors include his wife of 26 years Latrenia Lindsey Grimes; his son, Jared Colton Grimes; one sister, Nancy Mae Grimes; five brothers, Freddie Grimes, Gregg Grimes (Beverly), Roddy Grimes (Judy), Lewie Grimes (Enittia), Danny Grimes; father-in-law, Willie E. Lindsey; sisters-in-law, Jeanetta Lindsey Kennon (Lurien), Carla Grimes and Nancy C. Grimes, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Brownsville. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.