Bowling Green - Richard Dale Watt, 50 of Bowling Green died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of Richard Watt who survives and the late Linda Anderson Watt. He was a factory worker.
His survivors include his father, Richard Watt; four children, Katie Morrow (Luke), Emily Rarick (Chris), McKenna Watt and Kyler Watt; three grandchildren; two sisters, Donita Monroe (Barry) and Mellissa Montgomery (Scott); several nieces and nephews; aunts, Sue Burba, Rachel Watt, Pauline Watt, Maybelle Hicks; several uncles and cousins
Visitation 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.