Bowling Green - Richard Darrel Sweets, age 72, passed away Thursday July 21, 2022 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Louisville, Kentucky native was the son of the late John Richard (J.R.) Sweets and Yuleen Huff Sweets. Richard was a graduate of Butler County High School. He was an avid UK Basketball fan, loved woodworking and above all loved his family and his grandkids. He was a member of the 31W N Church of Christ in Franklin, KY.