Clarksville - Richard Dean Cheever, 78, of Clarksville, IN, passed away June 26, 2021, after a long battle with lung disease. Richard was born on September 24, 1942, in Columbus, IN, to William Oraydus Cheever and Lillian Margaret (Akins) Cheever.
He is survived by his daughters, Kara Southers (Joshua) of Charlestown, IN, and Kelli Cheever of Terre Haute, IN; son, Dr. Todd Cheever (Billy) of Bowling Green, KY; grandson, Chris Chesnut (Kim); sister, Cathy Lada (Bob) of Fort Myers, FL; brother, Kent Cheever (Elaine) of Columbus, IN; many nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Jean Cheever.
Richard graduated from Lindsey Wilson College and Eastern Kentucky University. He served as a Human Resources Director before becoming a United Methodist pastor. He served congregations in Bowling Green, Elkton, Princeton and Madisonville. Richard was known for having a good sense of humor. He enjoyed many hobbies, including tennis, photography and fishing.
A Life Celebration memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:30 am EST at the Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown, IN. Visitation begins Saturday at 10:30 am EST to 11:30 am EST.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Mrs. Jean Cheever Scholarship fund at Western Kentucky University. The scholarship supports first generation college students pursuing dreams of becoming physicians. Donations may be made to the College Heights Foundation at www.wku.edu/chf.