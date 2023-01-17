Richard (“Dick”) Cooper, age 92 of Bowling Green, KY died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at that the Bowling Green Medical Center while under hospice care. He is survived by his daughter, Leah Boggs (Pat), his grandchildren, Tricia Akers, and Tyra McGraw, his great-granddaughter, Kaydence McGraw, all of Lexington, KY; his brother, Jerry Cooper (Carolyn) of Dyersburg, TN, his niece and nephew, Lynn Cooper (Robyn) of Knoxville, TN and Catherine McCann (Scott) of Springville, TN; and his companion, Ann Russell, of Bowling Green, KY. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, June Lamb Cooper and his parents, Jack and Louise Cooper, Maury City, TN. He was born in Ashland, Ohio in 1930 to the late Leonard Jackson Cooper and Louise Gibbons of Maury City, TN. He spent the first 12 years of his life travelling the northeast with his Mom, while his Dad laid track for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. Once they had saved enough money to buy a farm in his parent’s hometown of Maury City, TN, they moved back and started farming. He became very active in 4-H and was instrumental in starting the Tennessee chapter. His globe trotting adventures started early, when he was selected as a 4-H exchange student to Ireland in 1950, spending six months staying at different farms. His adventures continued when he served in the Navy during the Korean War. Once he returned, he graduated from the University of Tennessee Martin Branch in 1957 and started his career with the Pet Milk Company in Scottsville, KY. He also married June Cooper (nee Lamb) and they soon welcomed their daughter, Leah. Several years later, they moved to Bowling Green, KY so that he could work for the Federal Land Bank. After leaving the Federal Land Bank, he was a farm appraiser for the rest of his career. He attended State Street United Methodist Church, and was a member of Indian Hills Country Club, continued to be involved in 4-H, and became a master gardener. He loved his family, his friends, his dogs, his church, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and anyone who knew anything about farming. He was quick with a smile, loved to tease, and never met a stranger. He will be missed. Visitation will be at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 with funeral services at State Street United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 24, 2023. Visitation will proceed the service at 10:00 am. Donations in his memory can be made to State Street United Methodist Church Endowment, or the Warren County 4-H Foundation, Inc.
