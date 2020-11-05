Bowling Green - Richard E. Gensler, 94 of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hospice House at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Milwaukee, WI native was a son of the late Edward Gensler and Marie Knetzger Gensler. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tom Gensler, a son, Phillip Gensler and a granddaughter, Lindsay Nicole Gensler.
Mr. Gensler was a manufacturing engineer with Cutler-Hammer (Eaton Corporation). He was a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the St. Joseph Cemetery Committee and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a WWII Veteran holding the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Black Hawk 86th Infantry. Mr. Gensler was an avid woodworker and gardener.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Mercer Gensler; one son, Mike Gensler (April); one daughter, Linda Green (Carlthell); a daughter-in-law, Dana Gensler; three grandchildren, Melissa Keeling (Michael), Katie Rose Poole (Brandon) and Cole Gensler; a sister, Jean Vicenzi (Elio).
Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with private family inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery/Columbarium.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent DePaul, BG/WC Humane Society or The Alzheimer's Association.