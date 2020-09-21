Bowling Green - Richard H. Miller age 73 of Bowling Green, passed away at the Medical Center Sunday at 7:22 pm. He was born in Bowling Green to the late Howard and Ruby Meredith Miller. Richard retired from Monarch Environmental as a supervisor. He was a Baptist. Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sarah Miller, Son, Richard E. Miller and his wife Glenna, Daughter, Tamitha Miller. Grandsons, Kyle, Chandler and Connor Miller and Kaleb Jones . Brother, Jackie Miller (Florence), and a sister Brenda Brooks Brothers-in-law, Carl Dean Miller and Charlie Scott (Carol) all of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12 Noon Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel with the funeral starting at 12 Noon Friday, burial to follow at 1:00 pm in the Fairview Cemetery.