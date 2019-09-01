Bowling Green - Richard J. Mooneyhan age 38 of Bowling Green, died Friday at his residence.
The Bowling Green Native is the son of Ricky Mooneyhan and Paula Brooks. He was a self employed Diesel Mechanic.
He is survived by his 4 children, Emily, Ryan, Ivy Joe and Laylah Mooneyhan all of Bowling Green, Mother, Paula Brooks (Lee Waller) of Murfreesboro, TN, Father, Ricky Mooneyhan (Carol) of Bowling Green, brothers, Jeff (Cody) and Chris Mooneyhan both of Bowling Green. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 9:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.