Alvaton - Richard Jeramy Moats, 46 of Alvaton passed away as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
The Warren County native was a sales director for Flowers Baking Company and a member of Friendship Community Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Julia Anna Johnson and paternal grandparents, Herbert Laverne and Dorothy Moats.
Jeramy was a very passionate man. He approached everything with a desire to do the best job possible. He loved serving God and ministered to others as a Bible Teacher and Youth Group Leader. His love for his family as a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle knew no boundaries. He loved from the depths of his heart.
Leaving to cherish his memories is his wife, Rachel Moats; daughter, Halie Moats; son, Garrett Moats; his parents, Rickie and Diane Moats ; brother, Brandon Moats (Cody); Father-in-law, Rayburn Keltner (Debbie); Sisters-in-Law, Anita Proffitt (Larry) and Lisa Rowlett; Brother-in-law, Johnny Keltner (Christie); four nieces, Joey Moats, Dylan Moats, Faith Hunt and Hope Rowlett; six nephews, Jakeb Rowlett, Jordan Keltner, Hunter Keltner, Drew Keltner, Trent Keltner and Caleb Proffitt, a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Friendship Community Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friendship Community Church, 11369 Leaton Road, Alvaton, KY 42122 or Be-Ministries.org/donate, Honduras, P. O. Box 9512, Bowling Green, KY 42102
