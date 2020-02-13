Scottsville - Richard Jordan, 59, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
The Scottsville, KY native was an employee of Crescent Hill Cemetery, former employee of General Electric and A.O. Smith, self-employed painter and attended East Willow Church of God. He was a son of the late Stanley Freeman "Rusty" Jordan and Christine Brown Jordan.
He is survived by his wife: Dawn Jordan, Scottsville, KY; 3 daughters: Kara Williams and husband, Marshal, Scottsville, KY; Samantha Jordan, Chapmansboro, TN and Haley Jordan, Dixon, TN; 1 step son: Daniel Turner, Scottsville, KY; 3 step daughters: Lacey Eaton, Westmoreland, TN; Tina Turner and Angie Cornwell and husband, Dustin, all of Scottsville, KY; 2 brothers: Glen Jordan and wife, Edwina, Scottsville, KY and Gary Jordan and wife, Judy, Chattanooga, TN; 3 sisters: Linda Bailey; Loretta Bradford and husband, Eddie, and Barbara Turner and husband, Ervin, all o f Scottsville, KY; 5 grandchildren: Kynlee Jordan, Alex Williams, Madison Williams, Devan Williams and Paisley Wilson; 1 great grandchild: River Williams. He was preceded in death by 1 son: Jacob "Jake" Jordan.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Patrick and Glen Jordan officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
Commented