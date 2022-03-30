Franklin - Richard Kleinstarink Hunt, age 73 of Franklin, died Sunday, March 27, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4pm until 7pm at Crafton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11am at the funeral home. Rick was the son of the late John Leslie Hunt and Ada Kleinstarink Hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann Dawson Hunt and four children: John Hunt and wife April and their daughter Annie; Ann Leslie Jackson and husband Chad and their children Lily, Luke, and Jacob; Ben Hunt and wife Miranda and their children Owen and Rhett; and Richard K. Hunt, Jr. He is also survived by one sister, Leslie Hunt.
Rick owned and operated Hunt Ford in Franklin, KY for thirty years. At Hunt Ford he strived to create a culture of honesty, integrity, and hard work. He treated customers fairly and cared deeply for his employees. Rick was an avid Kentucky basketball fan and enjoyed fishing, spending time at the beach, and being with his family.
