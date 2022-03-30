Bowling Green - Richard Lee Hazel Sr. age 78 of Bowling Green, died peacefully Tuesday in Bowling Green surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bowling Green to the late Robert and Lorene Williams Hazel. Richard retired from the Medical Center Laundry Service. He was the owner and operator of Richard's Lawn and Home Maintenance. He was a Baptist. Richard was a loving and devoted, husband, dad, papaw and our hero. The greatest man we have ever known. He inspired us to work hard and reach our dreams. It was an honor to be loved and raised by him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pinky Louise Rigsby Hazel. Three children, Richard Lee Hazel Jr., Robert Allen Hazel (Tanisha) and Melanie Angel Hazel all of Bowling Green. Four grandchildren, Haylee Evett Hayes (Drew), Brian Mikel Hadden (Paige), Hannah Mackenzie Greer and Kelsey Grace Chaffin and two great grandchildren on the way. Brother, Jimmy Hazel (Janice). Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Along with his fur babies, Falkor, Blondie, and Sassy.
Visitation will be Friday from 12 noon to 2:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with the funeral service starting at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
