Franklin – Mr. Richard Lonnie James, age 56 of Franklin, KY passed away on December 16, 2022 at his residence in Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, December 28th from 6:00 AM until funeral service time.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Restlawn Memory Garden in Simpson County, KY with military honors performed by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Richard was born on March 17, 1966 in Franklin, KY to the late Richard C. “Dickie” James and the late Martha Ann (Graves) James. He is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, John Sam James and Henry Jeff James.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Janet Austin and Teresa James both of Franklin, KY; 3 nephews, Paul Traughber, John James, Ace Barnes; 3 nieces, Tiffany Ferguson, Jessica Austin and Samantha James; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy, he served 21 years. He also worked for the FBI and secret service. He was a member of VFW Post 1506, American Legion Post #62, AmVets Post #110, and the Knights of Templar. Richard loved animals, fishing or anything to do with water, arrowhead hunting, an avid UK fan and spending time with family.
