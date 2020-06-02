Bowling Green - Richard Raymond Reker, 67, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home.
He was a native of Louisville, Ky where he graduated from DuPont Manual High School. He retired from the Housing Authority of Bowling Green where he served as the cabinet shop supervisor, maintenance supervisor, women in construction coordinator, and finally, the coordinator of exterior improvement projects. He was also a member of the Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73 F&AM. He was a professional woodworker and loved fishing and all music. Later in life, his greatest love became teaching these hobbies and crafts to his grandchildren. Richard loved life, his family, and his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Angela Reker; two brothers, Bobby and David Reker; a sister, Pam Pysher; along with a nephew, DJ Reker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lynn Reker; a daughter, Crystal Likens (Jake); two sons, Matthew (April) and Nick (Jenna) Reker; three brothers, Denny (Dana), Johnny (Teresa), and Gregg (Lynn) Reker; four grandchildren, Wyatt and Arlo Likens and Ruby and Walter Reker; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends and family may visit 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
Due to our current pandemic, please consider wearing a mask if you plan on attending the visitation.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, Ky has been entrusted with all arrangements.
Commented