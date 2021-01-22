Bowling Green - Richard Rector, age 78, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY from complications related to Covid.
The Oakland, KY native was the son of the late Ernest L. and Myrl Drake Rector. A graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky. He worked for the KY Highway Department and later became the Director of Community and Development for the City of Bowling Green until retirement in 2004.
He is survived by his wife Reeda Rector, one son Mike Rector (Belinda), three daughters Leslie Steen (Chuck), Brittney Gathright (JP) and Jackie Gibbons (Stephen) all of Bowling Green, one sister Suzann Rector Harrison (Late-Jerry Harrison) of Atlanta, GA, fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
One of Richard's favorite things to do was go sit and talk with all of his buddies at Check's, he loved UK and sure did enjoy a good meal. He was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church and the family ask in lieu of flowers please make donations to Living Hope Baptist Church.
A memorial service for family and friends will be 4:00 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Living Hope Baptist Church Chapel. The service will be followed by a walk-through visitation from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.