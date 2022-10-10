Bowling Green - Richard "Rick" Hobson Kelley, born September 17, 1954 in Bowling Green, KY, passed away in his home at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his father Tom Kelley. Survived by his mother, Mary Lee Kelley, brother Tommy Kelley (Mary Jane), his loving wife of 39 years Tori Trull Kelley, son Chase Kelley (Brittany), daughter Caitlin Davis (Joseph), son Collin Kelley (Swati), son Carson Kelley, grandchildren, Cruze Kelley, Walker Davis, Lincoln Davis, Maggie Kelley, Eli Kelley, Charlotte Kelley, Georgia Davis and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A loving husband, father and grandfather, known best by his grandchildren as "Coach". Rick was a 1972 Bowling Green High School graduate and WKU graduate. He founded Mariah's Restaurant in the historic Mariah Moore building in 1979 as well as Buckhead Cafe & Buckhead Square in 2005. Rick was named Small Business Person of the Year, as well as served as President of The Chamber of Commerce. Kelley took over as race director for 20 years for The Bowling Green 10K classic (now the Med Center Health 10K). He was a beloved member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and his XV Literary Club and participated in many, many more philanthropic events. Kelley was the driving force of the TIF District that revitalized downtown Bowling Green which led to economic growth for the City including the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and the Hot Rods to Bowling Green Ballpark. Coach touched many lives over his years in Bowling Green. He was so proud of his hometown and loved living out his true passion of coaching baseball for 43 years at Bowling Green East Little League. Coach took 3 teams to the Little League World Series in 2015, 2016 and 2019. It was his greatest joy in life to experience that with his youngest son Carson. He was a fixture in the Bowling Green community and made a huge difference. His impact will be felt for years to come. He will be forever missed, most of all by his family. Visitation will be Wednesday October 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Service will be Thursday October 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. To honor Coach, we ask all past and current players to come in their baseball hats or uniforms. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Mason Goodnight Foundation.
