Bowling Green - Richard Robert Gilbert Sr. passed away April 1, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. He was born May 23, 1939 in Pittsfield, MA. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother Robert Anton Gilbert and Lillian Hatch Gilbert Flora, son-in-law Don Mabry and former wife Martha Motley Gilbert (mother of his children).
He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Mabry and Shelly Forshee (Chance) of Alvaton, KY. Two sons, Richard Robert Gilbert Jr. of SC and Brian Gilbert (Amanda) of Alvaton, KY. 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. His sister Janet Flora of Bowling Green, KY and his brother Barry Flora (Debbi) of Oklahoma.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.