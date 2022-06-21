Bowling Green - Richard "Rockin' Rick" Francis Thomsen, 63, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away in The Medical Center at Bowling Green, on Monday, June 20, 2022, after a short battle with Leukemia. He died peacefully and was surrounded by family.

The Glasgow native was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Virginia Beasley Thomsen, of Lucas Kentucky.

He is survived by his brother, Rudie (Kathy) Thomsen of McMinnville, TN; his sister, Heather Thomsen of Lexington, KY; and his sons, Brandon (Kay) Howe and family of Houston, TX, and Jamison (Amy) Crouch and family of Rock Island, TN. He is also survived by his very special friend, Vanessa Dale McDaniel, and his companion, Nancy Lawrence.

Rick entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) with arrangements and chose to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at Hillvue Heights Church (3219 Nashville Rd) on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 6 PM.

Rick loved bringing people together to share in his culinary gifts. And, in the spirit of sharing, asks for donations to Hillvue Heights Single Mothers Oil Change Ministry in lieu of flowers.