Bowling Green - Richard Scott Browning of Bowling Green, Ky passed away Friday, February 25th, 2022 at the age of 78. After several weeks of declining health, Richard died peacefully with his beloved wife Joyce and their children by his side. Richard was born in Lafayette, IN on May 26, 1943, to father Paul Lewis Browning and mother Mary Bibb Browning.
Richard graduated from Warren County High school in 1962 and attended Western Kentucky University. Richard was a veteran of the US Army where he served in Vietnam as a Crew Chief and Door Gunner with the 240th Assault Helicopter Company. Richard worked for RC Cola for nearly 50 years and most recently was a part-time associate with Lowe's Home Improvement. Richard loved to fish, play poker, watch NASCAR, and take his cherished mutt Daisy to the Hills Bark Park. Richard knew few strangers and was always eager to chat in his thundering voice with friends and acquaintances. He was hard-working, respected, one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Paul Lewis Browning and Mary Bibb Browning, and by his sister Nancy Carol Browning. He is survived by his wife Joyce Crabtree Browning; children Russell Browning of Bowling Green, daughter Karen Joyce (Sean) of Dardenne Prairie, MO; grandchildren James and Anna Joyce; brother Charles Browning (Jane) of Bowling Green and several nieces and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Richard's memory can make a donation to the Bowling Green Warren Humane Society online at www.bgshelterpets.com. Graveside service to be held at Bowling Green Gardens on Fri., March 18th at 1pm. Celebration of Life to follow; location to be determined.
