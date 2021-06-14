Park City – Richard “Dickie” Sears, age 72 of Park City, passed away Monday, June 7th at his home. He was a native of Alvaton, Ky. He was self-employed. Dickie was an avid fisherman, loved running his beagles, and hunting for the big buck. He loved gardening and had many stories to tell.
Dickie was a Vietnam Veteran and served 8 years in the United States Airforce, where he was a Sargent. He was proceeded in death by his parents Cecil Sears and Mary Cantrell Wimpee.
Dickie is survived by his companion of 27 years, Shirley Smith. Five children; Tanya Hurt (Jay), Rachelle Sears, JP Sears (Pam), Heather Thurman (Ben), and Jacob Sears (Jackie); 15 grandchildren. Two sisters Wendy Miles (“Moggie”) and Wanda Hesson (Kenneth); 7 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Shirley’s three sons; Anthony Wells (Shelley), Gary Wayne Miller, and Nick Smith; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held for family and close friends.