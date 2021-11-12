Bowling Green, KY - Richard Staley, 76, of Bowling Green, was born on July 24, 1945, in East St. Louis, IL, to the late Russell and Anna Staley and died on November 11, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky, in Bowling Green.
Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved bride, Debbie Staley. The baby of twelve children, Richard was preceded in death by ten of his eleven brothers and sisters.
Mr. Staley is survived by his daughter Christina Cady (Josh), and son, Frank Staley (Emily); six grandchildren, Ashton and Aiden Cady, and Toni, Brad, Ben, and Riley Staley; one sister, Betty Goetz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Having served in the Vietnam War he was an active member of the local American Legion, and passionate about veteran causes. He spent over 30 years working on the assembly line of the GM Corvette plant and was a proud member of the union and active in retiree groups. He also developed a passion for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed going to games and meeting the players whenever he could. But most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements and chosen cremation. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
