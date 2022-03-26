Bowling Green, KY - Richard Thomas Hardcastle, age 85, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Plano, Kentucky native was born to the late Alvin and Rosie Hardcastle on December 23, 1936. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dog, Buddy.
He was a Bowling Green High class of 1955 graduate that loved his class reunions and any occasion to gather with his friends. After high school he joined The United States Air Force and was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico. He was an avid collector of antique trains, vintage movie posters, model cars, and John Wayne memorabilia. In the evening, he would enjoy a glass of bourbon and sit on the back porch with his dogs. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
His survivors include his wife, Sheila (McGinnis) Hardcastle, whom he wed on January 17, 1985; daughter, Stephanie Davenport (Brian); step-daughter, Heather Patterson both of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Will Thomas Davenport and Emma Katherine Davenport; his dog, Emily Rose; an aunt, Eula Mae Hardcastle; several cousins also survive.
Funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
