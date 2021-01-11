Bowling Green – Richard W. Moore, 84, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born in New Castle, PA.
Mr. Moore was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Air Force and worked as an insurance adjuster.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Delia Moore; a step-daughter, Christine Partington (Jerry); a sister, Pam Perry (Dave); three grandchildren, Marrissa Bryant (Tracy), Mindy Johnson (Timmy) and A.J. Partington (Andrea); and six great-grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.