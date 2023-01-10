Bowling Green – Richard Wayne Counts, 60, of Bowling Green passed away January 9, 2023 at his residence. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Rebecca Beckner Counts and Kenneth Earl Counts.
Mr. Counts was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and Western Kentucky University. Later he received his master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He was a Senior Systems Analyst for Ameriprise Financial and a member of Eastside Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Aimee Baker Counts; two sons, Jacob Counts and Alex Counts (Carmen); a brother, Kevin Counts (Whitney); and two nieces, Becca Counts and Rachel Counts.
Memorial services are scheduled on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.