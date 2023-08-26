WOODBURN – Mr. Richard “Dick” Wayne Farley, age 88, of Woodburn, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 26th at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with interment to follow in the Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County, KY.
Richard was born on October 14, 1934 in Salem, KY to the late Daniel Estredge Farley and the late Lake Ovela (Vaughn) Farley.
He is also preceded in death by 1 brother, Dorman Farley and 1 daughter in-law, Jodie Farley.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Holman Farley of Woodburn, KY; 3 sons, Kevin Michael Farley of Bowling Green, KY, David Wayne Farley (Angela) of Wyandotte, MI and Scott Clark Farley of Black Mountain, NC; 1 daughter, Susan Farley Daleure of Franklin, KY; 4 grandchildren, Caroline Few, Sam Duczer, Elizabeth Thornberry and William Thornberry; 1 sister, Deanie Curry of Burna, KY; and 1 brother-in-law, Ronnie Holman of Franklin, KY.
Richard was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY. He attended Murray State University and the University of Kentucky where he earned a Master’s degree. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired rural-route mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Richard was a Mason and a member of the Lion’s Club at Temple Hill.
In his free time, he loved to hunt, the outdoors, camping, gardening, reading, and especially spending time with his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. The website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
