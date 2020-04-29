Morgantown - Richie Dean Burnett, 79, died in Bowling Green, April 28, 2020. Smith Funeral Home, Morgantown
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- What ever happened to Chris Marcus?
- Kentucky sees biggest single-day surge; Warren passes 200 cases
- First virus death reported in Warren County as cases reach 250
- Many factors will play into to BG's reopening approach
- Health director discusses Warren County's growing status as virus 'hot spot'
- Former WKU star center Chris Marcus dead at age 40
- BG man killed by gunshot, suspect arrested in Illinois
- Bowling Green mayor discovers woman hiding in cellar
- Barbara Ann Cowles (Wingate)
- Mary Patricia Reynolds (Nusz)
Commented