BOWLING GREEN – Rickey Dale Osborne age 64 of Bowling Green, entered into eternal rest at his home, Tuesday March 21. 2023.
Rick was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, Class of 1976. He later attended Western Kentucky University, where he was an avid lifelong fan of his beloved Toppers. He fought a chronic illness for years with his sense of humor which endured right to the bitter end.
Rick is survived by his son, Sam Osborne of Bowling Green, and a daughter, Elizabeth Seaford of Bowling Green. Sister, Sheila McDaniel. A grandson, Rhett Reynolds all of Bowling Green 4 nieces, Leslie Watkins (Devin), Chauncie Doyle (Hunter), Stevie Marie Turner (Adam) & Cassie Bankson (Brad). 11 great nieces and great nephews. Several cousins.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Monday, with the funeral service starting at 2:30 pm Monday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.