BOWLING GREEN — Ricky L. Mitchell (Rick), age 66, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rick was born on February 22, 1957 in Fort Knox, KY. Before retirement, he was a Distribution/Warehouse Manager. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Mitchell; a son, Eric Mitchell; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Martha Williams and a special aunt and uncle, Gene and Ollie Barbee.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara Williams Mitchell; a son, Justin Mitchell; his mother, Mildred Mitchell; two grandsons, Devin Mitchell and Cole Mitchell all of Bowling Green; and one brother, Larry Mitchell (Donna) of Elizabethtown, KY.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 28 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Rick's memory.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.