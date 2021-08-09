Bowling Green – Ricky Lee Childress, 67 of Bowling Green died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Childress and Floy Elois Rountree Childress. He is preceded in death by a brother William Childress. Ricky was employed at Nasco, attended Richpond Baptist Church, he was a licensed minister, a semi professional magician and clown known as “Noodles The Clown”, a member of International Brotherhood of Magicians- order of Merlin Excalibur. Leaving to cherish his memories is his wife Barbara Childress; one son, Jason Childress (Karen); one daughter, Amanda Childress; three grandchildren, Regan Meredith, Matthew and Caleb Childress; three brothers, Winfred Childress (Jill), Kenneth Childress (Beverly) and Roger Childress; one sister, Norma Jean Brent; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Richardsville Baptist Church with burial in Green River Union Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.