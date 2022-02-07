Bowling Green – Ricky Lloyd Ausbrooks, age 55, passed away Sunday February 6, 2022 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was the son of James Dale and Linda Marie Smith Ausbrooks, who survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, one aunt, Shirley McGonigal and one uncle, Lloyd Wendell Smith and two cousins, Terry Taylor and Jeff Ausbrooks. Rick was the Commercial Accounts Manager for Gilley Hyde Auto Group in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was history and military enthusiast, an avid chess player and an amazing story teller. In addition to his parents, Rick is survived by his brother, Gary Ausbrooks (Sherry), nieces and nephews, Taylor Ausbrooks, Aidan Helm, Kilee Belcher, Emilee Sullins and Josh Sullins, cousins, Tim Ausbrooks, Brandon Ausbrooks, Chris Boswell, Blade Taylor, Chelsie and many other family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday February 9, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Thursday February 10, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM with Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
