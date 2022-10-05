Bowling Green - Rita Ann (Weiss) Abreu, age 74, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 with her husband and caretaker by her side. The Fort Branch, Indiana native was born July 28, 1948 to the late Cletus J. Weiss and Olivia (Schmitt) Weiss. She was a faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was a retired merchandiser. Her and her husband loved to travel around the world. She was very spiritual as she loved God with all of her heart. She also was a member of a social sorority here in Bowling Green. She was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her memories will be cherished by her loving husband of 45 years, Rigo Abreu; her sister, Shirley Baker; her brother, Steve Weiss; special caretakers, Charlotte Howard and Heather McPeak; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Princeton, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.
