Bowling Green - Rita Dillingham, 70, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 after a year long, hard fought battle with cancer. The Trigg County native was born on June 23, 1950 to the late Joe and Margie Darnall.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Roger Dillingham. She is survived by her son, Russ Dillingham (DeAnna), two daughters; Jennifer and Natalie Dillingham, a brother Freddie Darnall (Libby), two grandchildren; Joseph and Damien Dillingham, a nephew Fred Darnell (Chasity) and a niece Chrissy Bush (Tim).
Rita loved her career in the legal field, being a part of the Red Hats, and the friendships and relationships she made. Karen and Linda were her good friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to mom's friends, Lynn and Tony for the love and care they have shown Rita during her illness.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, KY. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Page Cemetery in Dover, Tennessee.