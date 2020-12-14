Bowling Green – Rita Thomason, 74 born January 19, 1946, passed away December 11, 2020 at Sparks Nursing Center, Central City, Kentucky. She was a Warren County native, daughter of the late Charles Gott and Lola Crowe Gott and preceded in death by a brother, Alton Gott. Her survivors include three sisters; Rowena Adcox (Kenneth), of Bowling Green, Ramona Henderson (Larry), of Glasgow, KY, Lola Sanchez, of Princeton; three brothers, William “Bill” Gott (Betty), of Los Gatos, CA, Lanny Gott (Barbara), of Edmonton and Fred Gott of Inez and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be in Berea Christian Church Cemetery beside her parents. Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS