Bowling Green – Rob Delaney Colley, 80, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Rob was born in Beaumont, TX on January 6, 1943 to the late Robert Dee and Gloria Cobb Colley and was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Colley.
Rob retired as the original owner of the UPS Store on Scottsville Road. He held bachelor’s degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University and Lamar University.
After college, Rob proudly served his country as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart and a Distinguished Flying Cross. After his active duty service, he continued serving in the Army Reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and former member of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Katherine “Katie” Stengell Colley; a son, David Russell Colley (Mary); two grandchildren, Katherine Lyles Colley and Oxford Colley of Houston, TX; and a special cousin, Jessica Malach of Beaumont, TX.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to the time of Mass. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville, KY. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
