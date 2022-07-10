Robbie Aline Pearson Callahan, 97 and a half, of Bowling Green, passed away at 2:53 a.m., July 9, 2022, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
She was a daughter of the late Hubert D. Pearson and the late Julia AdamsTalley Pearson. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years Roy M. Callahan. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Darrel Pearson and two sisters Louise Pearson Caffee and Hazel Pearson Hale.
The Boyce Community (Warren County) native was a retired advertising account executive of the Daily News. She traveled to more than a dozen countries and was active in league bowling for over 50 years. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member of Eastwood Baptist Church, a title that brought her much pride. Her social calendar was quite full with weekly hair appointments, lunch dates with her friends and serving as President of “The Supper Club” with her family. Robbie remained independent, filling her days with reading a stack of library books, setting out her own flowers, working Sudoku puzzles, and texting on her smart phone.
She did not let her age slow her down. In her 90’s alone, she attended multiple Kentucky Derbies, climbed stairs at Rupp Arena to watch her beloved Wildcats and even rode a bicycle taxi after the symphony in Nashville last week. Recently, she acquired a 1/200th interest in a racehorse named Twirling Patti. In its most recent race, her horse finished in first place at Churchill Downs. Robbie was thrilled.
She would quickly tell you the Lord had given her a full and great life.
The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lovers Lane location of J.C. Kirby & Sons Funeral Chapel, with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lovers Lane location of J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Prime Timers of Eastwood Baptist Church or the Warren County Public Library.
Survivors include a son, Richard A. Callahan and his wife, Judy Causey Callahan; and one daughter, Becky Callahan Jones and her husband, Billy Jones. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, who knew her as “MeMa”: Andy Callahan of Lexington, KY; Kristen Callahan Hardison (Jonathan) of Hoover, AL; Abby Callahan Fisher (John) of Moorhead, MN; Ann-Alan Callahan of Lexington, KY; Dustin Neel of Westwood Hills, KS; Daren Neel (Adam) of Louisville, KY; Drew Neel (Dominique) of Lexington, KY; and eight great grandchildren: Julia, Sam, Esther, Will, John, Jack, Madison and Callahan (“Cal”).