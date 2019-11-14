Bowling Green - Robert Alexander McRoy, 85 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Medical Center. Bob was a native of Bell City, Missouri and the son of the late Alex and Oma Mae McRoy. He is also preceded in death by his late wife; Helen V. Roberts McRoy. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, a retired Forklift Driver for General Motors with over 25 years of service, and a member of New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriner's. After retirement, Bob enjoyed small engine repair in his spare time. Surviving children; Roger Keith McRoy of St. Louis Missouri, wife Marina, and Larry Michael McRoy of Russellville Kentucky. Five grandchildren; Bobbie jo Hulman, Tina Simmons, Roger Keith McRoy II, Stacey Hulman and Angel Hansen. 12 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and one surviving sister, Mary Gilbee. He is also preceded in death by his son Richard Allen McRoy and 11 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61 Auburn, KY 42206