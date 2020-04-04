Bowling Green - Robert Andrew Toth, 76, of Bowling Green passed away April 3, 2020. He was born January 4, 1944 in Morgantown, WV to the late Andrew Joseph and Teresa Mary Toth.
As a young man, Bob served four years in the US Navy. He was a proud graduate of West Virginia University and the Wake Forest University School of Business. A career in sales took Bob and his family to jobs in several different states during the 1970s. He moved to Bowling Green in 1979.
Bob eventually found his life's work as an entrepreneur and small business owner when, in 1982, he founded FSC, Inc (First Choices Services), a psychiatric recruiting firm. He took great pride in the expansion of FCS as it changed and grew over the years. He was proud of his office staff, and the work they did together.
Though he retired from FCS in December 2019, he regularly went into the office. On hard days, he was fond of reminding people, "that's why they call it work." His work was so very integral to his life.
Bob loved sports cars, dogs, football, reading, and the beach. He was a member of The Porsche Club and The Walking Group. He believed in the mission of and supported the following: Noon Rotary Club, Aviation Heritage Park, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, and HOTEL, INC.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Grimm Toth of Bowling Green; his daughter, Andrea Toth Batson and her husband, Jim, of Cookeville, TN; his granddaughetrs, Ellie and Megan Batson; his sister, Sandy Wildman and her husband, Randy, of Bluffton, SC; and many nieces and nephews, including Don Kincell and his wife, Kim, and their girls of Morgantown, WV.
Memorial donations may be given to Noon Rotary Club.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
No service will be held at this time, but a private memorial service will be planned in the months to come.
