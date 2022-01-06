Deland, Fla. - Robert "Bob" A. Mounts, 72, of Deland, Florida, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Adventhealth Fish Memorial Hospice.

Bob was born in Princeton, Indiana on December 8, 1949 to Aileen (Land) and the late Robert Mounts. He retired from Logan Aluminum in 2010. Bob loved motorcycles, traveling, and camping with family and friends all over the country. If you needed your computer fixed or electrical work Bob was the man you called. He was a devoted husband, son, dad, papaw (pa), brother, and was a friend to many people. He will be deeply missed by all the lives he touched.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Martha (Field) Mounts; daughters, Bobbi (Jeff) Miller and Traci (Rodney) McDonald; mother, Aileen (Land) Mounts; grandchildren, JT McDonald, Abigail McDonald and Allison Miller; sister, Sheila (Bruce) Bridges and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Mounts; sister, Teresa Green; brothers, Ronald Mounts and Thomas Mounts.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Memorial services to be scheduled.