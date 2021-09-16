Robert (Bob, Bobby) Lincoln Preston, age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Bob lived at home with his loving wife, Bea, prior to his short stay at Alive Hospice, where he and his family were embraced with tender arms. He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Pearl Page Preston; his brothers John W. Preston (Laura), Frank Preston and Lawrence Preston and sister Dorothy Renick (Estell) all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and his wife, Jessie Downing Preston of Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife Bertha (Bea) Smith Preston; his sister, Virginia Cook (Tom); his children, Steve Preston (Beth), Greg Preston, Lisa Preston (Cynthia), Bea’s daughter, Lora Buntin (Phil); nine grandchildren, Brandon Preston, Meredith Preston (Laura), John Preston, Cage Spoden (Lara), Anna Spoden, Julian Preston (Olivia), Jesse Preston, Sarah Buntin (Matt) and Jacob Buntin (Jessie); great grandson, Judah Preston; uncle, William D. Page; nieces and nephew, Thomas Cook (Kathy), Shelley Cook, Sarah Ellen Bronson (Jim), Sharon Hudson; and several cherished friends.
Bob was born on September 28, 1929, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He graduated from Bowling Green High School where he was a multi-sport athlete, earning the nickname “Batman” on the football field for his speed. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky State College (Western Kentucky University) after serving in the United States Air Force.
Upon receiving his degree and working for a brief time at the FDA, Bob landed his dream job and launched his thirty-eight-year career with Schering-Plough Corporation. This position highlighted his natural ability to connect with people and precipitated a move to Nashville, Tennessee, where he and Jessie began their family. Bob was actively involved in the Western Kentucky University Alumni Association for many decades. An avid golfer since his teenage years, he supported and participated in the College Heights Foundation Golf Tournament each year, receiving the Kelly Thompson Award in 2007. Bob was a past member of the Nashville Rotary Club, Hillwood Country Club, and later Bluegrass Country Club. In his working years, he enjoyed fishing with his friends, entertaining doctors on the golf course, traveling to sales meetings, and supporting his colleagues in their work. In his retirement years with Bea, he loved living part-time in Destin, Florida, playing cards, golfing, traveling abroad, visiting with old friends over a Hardee’s biscuit and coffee, and working the USA Today crossword puzzle daily. Bob attended the Community Church of Hendersonville with Bea and belonged to the Sojourners group.
Bob lived a long life, was often the life of the party and definitely shook things up at times ... in the end, Bob left this life just like he played golf, quickly and efficiently. He was loved and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Nashville, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203. A funeral service is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee, 37204.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Woodlawn-Roesch-PattonFH.com for the Preston family.