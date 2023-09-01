BOWLING GREEN – Robert “Bob” Hunt, age 93, of Henderson, KY, passed away peacefully with his daughter, pastor and Hospice employees at his side on Monday, August 28, 2023, in the hospice care unit of St. Anthony’s Hospice at Redbanks Nursing Center.
Bob was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green and for the year he lived in Henderson he enjoyed attending Community Baptist Church. He served as Deacon for the Presbyterian Church, sang in the church choir, and rang with the Rainbow Ringers handbells for many years. For several years Bob was Building and Maintenance chairman. In his later years he enjoyed teaching Sunday School.
Bob was a member of the BPOE Elks Club, Rotary Club, and Lions Club. With the Bowling Green Evening Lions he worked on many charity events and assisted with eye care for children. He was active in the beginning when Friends of Lost River began renovating the cave area and ran a bingo session for a few years in order to raise money for that cause.
If there was anything “Western Kentucky University,” he was there. Football, basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and of course, tailgating. He also loved traveling; not a year went by that he didn’t plan some kind of vacation trip.
After his career as a Plant Controller with various manufacturing companies, he retired, got bored and bought a building supply company which he ran for about 15 years.
Bob was an avid fisherman, golfer, and played just about all the amateur sports. He loved building things and volunteered for just about everything.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Wanda Hunt.
Bob is survived by his son Jeffrey Hunt (Priscilla) of Glendale, AZ; his daughter Robin Sumner (Kenneth) of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
All friends are invited to a memorial service for Bob on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Community Baptist Church in Henderson, KY. The memorial service will take place at 1:30 pm with Reverend Lauren McDuffie and Dr. Chuck Summers officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S Green St, Henderson, KY 42420. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home. Online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
