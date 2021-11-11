Bowling Green – Robert “Bob” Joseph Salata passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday November 9th at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Bob was born January 24, 1943 in South Bend, IN to the late Aloysuis S. Salata and late Frances P. Salata. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Patricia A Salata, sister Eileen A Sikorski, and nephew Jeff A. Salata. He is survived by his brother Tom Salata and his wife Doris, sons Rob Salata and his fiancée Karen Litten, Ron Salata and his wife Laura Salata, daughter in law Sharon Salata, and four grandchildren Alex Salata, Amanda Salata, Luke Salata, and Ethan Salata as well as 14 nieces and nephews.
Bob retired early from Cingular Wireless to spend time with his family. During retirement Bob and his wife lived in Bowling Green, Ky and Lake Whales Fl. He loved being with people and during his retirement he worked and volunteered for many organizations including Walt Disney World, Hospice, United Way, Coldwell Banker, Bowling Green Realtors Association, Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Lost River Cave and an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Bob had many talents and hobbies but his greatest loves were art and music. Always the entertainer it wouldn’t take much to coax him into singing a song or two. Bob was an avid runner and when he no longer could run the mini-marathon in Indianapolis, he could be found along the path cheering runners on with his music. Bob’s passion for music was a blessing to his family and friends; the lives Bob touched through his music are countless.
Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Monday November 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Church service will be held Tuesday November 16th, at 9:30 with entombment to follow immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY, 42104
