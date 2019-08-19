Bowling Green - Robert “Bobby” Currens Jr. age 60 of Bowling Green, died Saturday in Bowling Green. Cremation was chosen, with no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
