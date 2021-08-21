Bowling Green - Robert "Bobby" Helms, Jr age 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Bobby was born on June 6, 1964 to Robert Helms, Sr. & Ruth Helms. Bobby was a 1982 graduate of Bowling Green High School and member of Church of God Of Prophecy. His father, Robert "Bob" Helms and his brother Michael Helms preceded Bobby in death.
He is survived by his loving mother and faithful caregiver, Ruth Helms as well as siblings: Jimmy Helms (Sherri), Karen Helms Manley (Brian), Stewart Helms & Marissa Helms Mayo (David). Nieces & Nephews: Matt Helms (Lindsey) Joe Helms, Tyler Helms (Jancee), Cole Helms, Shannan Stone (Brandon), Christina Nash (Spencer), Coral Helms, Turner, Paige & Molly Manley, Sister in Law Shea Helms as well as special caregiver & family friend, Cheryl Haas. Bobby was a loyal friend and very blessed to have lots of loving aunts/uncles/cousins & "business associates" that he called everyday to update and tell stories to. He was a businessman at heart, always "wheeling & dealing". He loved Nascar, World Wrestling, video games, music and telling jokes.
Visitation will be held at Cone Funeral Home on Sunday, August 22nd from 4pm-8pm and Monday, August 23rd from 9am till service begins at 11am. Bobby liked to "cut up" so there will be an opportunity at the funeral to share funny stories & memories of the "Bobster".