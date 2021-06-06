Alvaton, KY - Robert Bruce Sledge, 70, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Louisville, KY to the late Hugh Franklin and Charlene Dickerson Sledge. He was the grandson of the late Virgil and Maude Hays Sledge and the late Enrick and Venus Lawrence Dickerson.
Robert was a graduate of Dupont Manual High School, Louisville, KY and had a career with McKee Baking Co. (Little Debbie) for 42 years. He thoroughly enjoyed life and had a contagious smile for everyone.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 51 years Ellen Lake Sledge and caregiver while battling cancer; one son John David Sledge (Christie) of Bowling Green; one daughter Heather Sledge Herrington (Andy) of Scottsville; two grandsons Zachery Lee Herrington of Scottsville and Travis Bailey (Brooke) of Bowling Green; one extended son Carl Smith (Lorrie); one sister Barbara Sledge Whitley (Gary) of Smiths Grove; one brother-in-law Ron Lake of Florida; one sister-in-law Linda Blair (Jack) of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 pm on Monday, June 7 and from 9:00 until 11:00 am on Tuesday June 8 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with a funeral service following at 11:00 am with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.