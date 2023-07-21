BOWLING GREEN – Robert “Bucky” Elrod, Jr. 68, of Bowling Green passed Thursday, July 20, 2023 at The Medical Center. He was a native of Piedmont, S. C. and was born May 19, 1955. Bucky was preceded in death by his parents Robert Elrod, Sr. and Vivian (Smith) Elrod.
Bucky was employed at A. O. Smith Corp. He loved his family, friends, music, Cumberland River and especially ALL Dogs. Survivors include his wife Ivey Horton Elrod, one son Kevin Elrod and one daughter Casey Mussell (Paul). Also one brother Hal Elrod and three precious grandchildren Lindsey Elrod, Erin Elrod and Hunter Richie and three precious great-grandchildren.
Bucky chose cremation and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.