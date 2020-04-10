Bowling Green - Robert R. Canter, 92, a native of Gallatin, Tn., passed away at his home in Bowling Green on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was the son of Stanton and Alma Canter and moved with his family to Gallatin when he was four years old.
Mr. Canter entered the Army in September 1945, taking his basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. Upon completion at Fort Knox, he was one of fifty soldiers chosen to relocate 1800 German POW's back to Germany via Le Havre, France by ship and train (cattle cars). After their release to authorities in Southern Germany, Mr. Canter was assigned to the 52nd Signal Battalion at Headquarters Continental Base Section in Bad Nauheim, Germany. He served as Chief Cryptographer from February 1946 until his discharge in December 1947.
Mr. Canter was in management with Montgomery Ward Company from March 1949 until his retirement in 1983. He managed stores in Columbia City, Indiana, Ludington and Owosso, Michigan, Oak Park, Peoria and Bloomington, Illinois and Lexington, Kentucky. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Louise came to Bowling Green and operated Canter's Hallmark in Greenwood Mall for ten years.
They owned a small cattle farm on Scottsville Road which is now September Lakes.
Mr. Canter was a member at one time of the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green where he served as president 1998/1999.
He was an active member of State Street United Methodist Church where he had served on the administrative board, trustees, staff parish and finance committees over the years. He and Louise headed up the Food Ministry Program as well. They had both volunteered at the Commonwealth Health Free Clinic for ten years.
Mr. Canter is survived by his wife of 72 years, Louise Canter; one daughter, Lynne Tecu (Tom); four sons, Robert Alan Canter, Michael Canter (Nancye), Eric Canter, Patrick Canter; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to State Street United Methodist Church Window Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 3340, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 42102.
