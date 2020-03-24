Bowling Green - Robert "Bob" Geoghegan, age 85, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died Monday, March 23, 2020 peacefully at home. He attended the Kentucky Military Institute in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1953. Bob also attended the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky prior to establishing Geoghegan Roofing and Supply, Inc. Bob was an excellent husband, father, grandfather, and philanthropist who was loved by many. Survivors include his wife, Ann, his daughter Robin Angell (Chris) of Gallatin, Tennessee, his son Kelly Geoghegan (Kim) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kellyn Angell Middleton (Ryan) of Kansas City, Kansas, Madelyn Angell of Gallatin, Tennessee, Isaac Geoghegan and Ian Geoghegan of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Bob was a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1956-1959. Bob was also a director for the Warren County Jaycees and a member of the Louisville Jaycees. He was 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge 456, a member of the Louisville Scottish Rite, a member of the Bowling Green Scottish Rite, a member of the Shrine Club of Louisville, and a member of the Bowling Green Optimist Club. Bob was also a lifelong supporter of the Boys Club of Bowling Green. Bob was also an initial founder of the Bowling Green Builders Exchange. Bob lived by the Jaycee Creed that faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life; that the brotherhood of man transcends the sovereignty of nations; that economic justice can best be won by free men through free enterprise; that government should be laws rather than of men; that earth's great treasure lies in human personality and that service to humanity is the best work of life. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Burial will take place in the Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mason Goodnight Foundation, 842 Chippendale Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103 or masongoodnightfund.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Not going to be any income': Salons, gyms accept 'sacrifice' of closure
- Attorney Broderick out of hospital
- Ashlyn Marie McGehee
- Lawsuit accuses officers of framing Logan man for murder
- Coronavirus cases in Kentucky rise to 103
- Police: Med Center nurse, security guard struck by gunshot, man arrested
- Paul pushes different approach to pandemic
- Restaurant, bar workers coping after loss of job in COVID-19 outbreak
- Beshear orders nonessential businesses to close
- Shot fired in Cave City, two arrested
Commented